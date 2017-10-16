Team of the Week (Week 32): Best buds Valeri and Blanco lead Timbers

Sunday saw four Western Conference teams lock up Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff berths with the Portland Timbers being one team that did it in spectacular fashion.

The Timbers dominated the visiting D.C. United to the tune of a 4-0 victory at Providence Park. Diego Valeri had a goal and two assists, bringing his season totals to 21 goals and 11 assists. In the process he became just the second player in MLS history to have 20 goals and 10 assists in a season.

Valeri earned his place on the Week 32 Team of the Week and is joined by teammates Sebastian Blanco and Alvas Powell. Blanco scored two fantastic goals to seal the Timbers' victory while Powell was a constant threat down the right flank, leading to a goal of his own.

Will Bruin helped the Seattle Sounders down FC Dallas 4-0 with a brace of his own and Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic scored a hat trick that not only put him in great position to get the Golden Boot, but also earned him a place on this week's team.

Bench: Brad Guzan (ATL)-Jake Nerwinski (VAN)-Aaron Long (NY)-Wil Trapp (CLB)-Djordje Mihailovic (CHI)-Jonathan dos Santos (LA)-Yordy Reyna (VAN)

Coach: Caleb Porter (POR)