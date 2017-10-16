ExtraTime Radio: Playoff spots, Golden Boots and MVPs as Decision Day nears

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: Sunday night was something else, as seven teams chased five playoff spots, seeding in both conference turned into a crap shoot and the Landon Donovan MVP and Golden Boot races saw favorites emerge. The guys pore over anything and everything you might have missed in MLS, give you a taste of their MLS story time interview with Carlos Ruiz and dip into the mailbag. "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

If Sunday and Countdown to Decision Day didn't get your juices flowing, you either don't like soccer or last Tuesday in Trinidad & Tobago still haunts you. It's time to at last partly move on -- but never forget -- and the guys jump in the Blue Room to talk Major League Soccer as the playoff field came one team from being set, though seeding is still up in the air, and the Landon Donovan MVP award and Golden Boot races started to clarify. Plus, a preview of MLS story time with Carlos 'Pescadito' Ruiz and the future of the US national team in the mailbag!

In this episode...

Segment 1 - Countdown to Decision Day

Houston Dynamo's season-changing week locks in playoff spot (3:57)

Are Sporting KC fading ... again? What will Vermes do with Dwyer money? (7:04)

Cascadia trio separate themselves as West's best ... Or did they? (12:21)

Real Salt Lake stumble as Yura remains rooted to bench (13:37)

San Jose might make the playoffs with worst GD in the West (17:09)

Seattle or Portland: Who is more dangerous in the playoffs? (19:33)

Diego Valeri for MVP? Who is on board? (24:50)

Three points separate 2-5 in the standings (25:30)

Who made the most of their weekend? Crew SC or Chicago? (26:54)

Home-field advantage is important, especially for Atlanta (30:33)

Segment 2 - Preview of MLS story time with Carlos Ruiz

A taste of our hour-long interview w/ Pescadito, full pod coming Wednesday (37:13)

Segment 3 - Mailbag and Hot-Take Hotline

This week's Baer-antee (53:48)

Who picked Nemanja Nikolic to win Golden Boot? (55:12)

Wondo in the No. 10 role ... Is Leitch out of ideas? (56:56)

Who is the current equivalent of Carlos Ruiz in MLS? (59:23)

What direction should the USMNT plot for the future? (1:04:44)

Could Bruce Arena return to MLS? (1:13:05)

