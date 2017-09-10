Chasing History: Toronto FC on pace for one of the greatest seasons ever

With six matches left to play in the 2017 regular season, Toronto FC are currently on pace to log one of the greatest single seasons in MLS history.
Having already captured the 2017 Canadian Championship crown back in June, here are some of the other all-time marks within reach of the Reds:
Supporters' Shield
No Canadian club has ever won the trophy awarded to the team with the best record during the regular season. Toronto FC are nine points clear with six matches to go.
- Toronto FC: 59 pts
- New York City FC: 50 pts
- Chicago Fire: 45 pts
- Portland Timbers: 44 pts
- Columbus Crew SC: 42 pts
- Seattle Sounders: 42 pts
Most Points
Toronto FC are chasing the LA Galaxy's 68 points in 1998 (shootout era) and the 67 points by the 2011 LA Galaxy (post-shootout era). Toronto FC are currently at 59 points with 18 points still available for the taking.
- LA Galaxy (1998): 68 pts
- LA Galaxy (2011): 67 pts
- San Jose Earthquakes (2012): 66 pts
- San Jose Earthquakes (2005): 64 pts
- Seattle Sounders (2014): 64 pts
Most Points Per Game
Only three teams in MLS history have registered 2.0 points per game or more. Toronto FC are currently second all-time:
- LA Galaxy (1998): 2.13 ppg
- Toronto FC (2017): 2.11 ppg*
- Miami Fusion (2001): 2.04 ppg
- San Jose Earthquakes (2005): 2 ppg
* = 6 matches left to play
Most Wins
In the post-shootout era (since 2000), this record is held by the 2014 Seattle Sounders with their 20 wins. Toronto FC are at 17 wins with six matches left to play.
- Seattle Sounders (2014): 20 wins
- LA Galaxy (2011): 19 wins
- San Jose Earthquakes (2012): 19 wins
- Six teams tied with 18 wins
Fewest Losses
Toronto FC will need to go undefeated the rest of the way to own this mark all by themselves:
- Toronto FC (2017): 3*
- FC Dallas (2010): 4
- Real Salt Lake (2010): 4
- San Jose Earthquakes (2005): 4
- Five teams tied with 5 losses
* = 6 matches left to play
Most Goals Scored
With 59 goals scored and six matches left to play, Toronto FC will like their chances of breaking into this all-time Top 5:
- LA Galaxy (1998): 85 goals
- D.C. United (1998): 74 goals
- San Jose Earthquakes (2012): 72 goals
- D.C. United (1997): 70 goals
- LA Galaxy (2014): 69 goals
Best Goal Differential
The 1998 LA Galaxy (+41) logged the best goal differential total in league history.
After their 4-0 win vs. San Jose on Sept. 9, Toronto FC are currently at +33 (59 goals scored vs. 26 goals allowed).
- LA Galaxy (1998): +41
- Toronto FC (2017): +33*
- LA Galaxy (2014): +32
- San Jose Earthquakes (2012): +29
- D.C. United (1998): +26
- Real Salt Lake (2010): +25
* = 6 matches left to play