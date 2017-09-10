Chasing History: Toronto FC on pace for one of the greatest seasons ever

With six matches left to play in the 2017 regular season, Toronto FC are currently on pace to log one of the greatest single seasons in MLS history.

Having already captured the 2017 Canadian Championship crown back in June, here are some of the other all-time marks within reach of the Reds:

Supporters' Shield

No Canadian club has ever won the trophy awarded to the team with the best record during the regular season. Toronto FC are nine points clear with six matches to go.

Toronto FC: 59 pts New York City FC: 50 pts Chicago Fire: 45 pts Portland Timbers: 44 pts Columbus Crew SC: 42 pts Seattle Sounders: 42 pts

Most Points

Toronto FC are chasing the LA Galaxy's 68 points in 1998 (shootout era) and the 67 points by the 2011 LA Galaxy (post-shootout era). Toronto FC are currently at 59 points with 18 points still available for the taking.

LA Galaxy (1998): 68 pts LA Galaxy (2011): 67 pts San Jose Earthquakes (2012): 66 pts San Jose Earthquakes (2005): 64 pts Seattle Sounders (2014): 64 pts

Most Points Per Game

Only three teams in MLS history have registered 2.0 points per game or more. Toronto FC are currently second all-time:

LA Galaxy (1998): 2.13 ppg Toronto FC (2017): 2.11 ppg* Miami Fusion (2001): 2.04 ppg San Jose Earthquakes (2005): 2 ppg

* = 6 matches left to play

Most Wins

In the post-shootout era (since 2000), this record is held by the 2014 Seattle Sounders with their 20 wins. Toronto FC are at 17 wins with six matches left to play.

Seattle Sounders (2014): 20 wins LA Galaxy (2011): 19 wins San Jose Earthquakes (2012): 19 wins Six teams tied with 18 wins

Fewest Losses

Toronto FC will need to go undefeated the rest of the way to own this mark all by themselves:

Toronto FC (2017): 3* FC Dallas (2010): 4 Real Salt Lake (2010): 4 San Jose Earthquakes (2005): 4 Five teams tied with 5 losses

* = 6 matches left to play

Most Goals Scored

With 59 goals scored and six matches left to play, Toronto FC will like their chances of breaking into this all-time Top 5:

LA Galaxy (1998): 85 goals D.C. United (1998): 74 goals San Jose Earthquakes (2012): 72 goals D.C. United (1997): 70 goals LA Galaxy (2014): 69 goals

Best Goal Differential

The 1998 LA Galaxy (+41) logged the best goal differential total in league history.

After their 4-0 win vs. San Jose on Sept. 9, Toronto FC are currently at +33 (59 goals scored vs. 26 goals allowed).

LA Galaxy (1998): +41 Toronto FC (2017): +33* LA Galaxy (2014): +32 San Jose Earthquakes (2012): +29 D.C. United (1998): +26 Real Salt Lake (2010): +25

* = 6 matches left to play