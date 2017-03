Watch MLS on TV or streaming

Watching multiple games at once with MLS LIVE

With MLS LIVE you can stream out-of-market regionally televised matches not available with your TV package. You can also watch multiple matches at once.

You can sign into laptop, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV at the same time. MULTI-GAME FEATURE: Using live.mlssoccer.com on a laptop/desktop computer, you can select the multigame view to watch up to four matches on a single screen.

NOTES: