Jozy Altidore to USMNT fans: "I am so sorry we let you down"

US national team and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore released a statement on Wednesday evening in the wake of the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, apologizing to fans and thanking them for their continued support.

Altidore, 27, was on the US roster for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. The third all-time leading scorer in USMNT history, Altidore has 41 goals in 110 career appearances for the national team.

He’ll be eligible for Toronto FC’s home match against Montreal on Sunday (5 pm ET; TSN1/4, TVA Sports in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).