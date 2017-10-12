ExtraTime Radio: Mourning World Cup disaster w/ Alexi Lalas + MLS preview

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: That pit in your stomach ... it's likely to be around for awhile. The United States will not play in the 2018 World Cup. It's tough to type. The guys mourn the national soccer nightmare with Fox Sports pundit Alexi Lalas (19:04), Paul Tenorio (35:38) of FourFourTwo and Brian Sciaretta (45:27) of American Soccer Now Subscribe now and preview the MLS weekend. "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

It hurts. We know. In need of self-therapy after the US national team's World Cup qualifying nightmare, Andrew Wiebe and Matt Doyle let their emotions flow on Thursday, with a little help from their friends.

After the guys break down what went wrong, commiserate over the opportunity lost for anyone who loves soccer in the United States and begin to think about what the future might bring, former USMNT star and Fox Sports pundit Alexi Lalas (19:04), Paul Tenorio (35:38) of FourFourTwo and Brian Sciaretta (45:27) of American Soccer Now chime in with their respective takes. As always, you can call or text the show at 401-206-0MLS.

In this episode...

US crash out of World Cup

Massive feeling of loss takes hold of US soccer community (3:10)

Is change inevitable for U.S. Soccer after failure? (6:24)

Why missing Russia robs next generation of opportunity (10:15)

Mindset must change from top to bottom in US soccer circles (13:01)

Soccer is not broken in the US ... do your part to improve it (17:45)

INTERVIEW: Alexi Lalas (Fox Sports) breaks down what went wrong (19:04)

Countdown to Decision Day

Should Red Bulls or ATL hold back in possible playoff matchup? (1:03:01)

Will World Cup failure hang over Toronto FC? (1:04:52)

What is Kaka's MLS legacy? (1:08:42)

How will Tim Melia's injury affect Sporting KC's title hopes? (1:13:27)

Who is the Western Conference's bogey team? (1:17:15)

Mailbag

What is Clint Dempsey future with the USMNT? (1:23:39)

Did we over hype USMNT? Does ETR bear some responsibility? (1:24:38)

How do we build a better and more education soccer community?(1:30:50)

Does the USMNT need to adopt a single system? (1:32:59)

Whose US career is over after World Cup flop? (1:35:37)

