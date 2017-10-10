USMNT joins list of surprising nations that won't be playing in Russia

The US national team is among the most surprising omissions from the field of 32 teams at next year's 2018 FIFA World Cup after their stunning 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. But won't be the only unexpected absence.

Chile finished sixth as the 10-team CONMEBOL qualification phase came to a close, two spots out of an automatic berth and one out of a playoff place. Just last year, Chile won the Copa America Centenario.

The Netherlands finished in third in their group in UEFA qualifying. The Dutch reached the World Cup Final in 2010, but more recently also failed to reach the 2016 UEFA Championships.

And while perennial African Nations Cup contenders Egypt qualified for their first World Cup since 1990 this weekend, in the process they eliminated Ghana. The Black Stars had reached three consecutive tournaments after making their World Cup debut in 2006.

Three-time champions Italy remain on the precipice as they face a playoff following a second-place finish in their group in UEFA competition. And Argentina needed a Lionel Messi hat trick on the final day of CONMEBOL play to secure a 3-1 win over Ecuador and a spot in Russia, three years removed from reaching the final in Brazil.