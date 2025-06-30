Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals: Matchups & key info

If you're looking for an underdog to root for, Guatemala are your team. Los Chapines are No. 106 in the FIFA World Rankings and have reached their first Gold Cup semifinal since 1996, courtesy of a 6-5 shootout win over Canada after Rubio Rubín's header sealed a 1-1 comeback draw. Guatemala finished as Group C runners-up and now will hope to eliminate another Concacaf powerhouse.