Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals: Matchups & key info

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals are set after four riveting quarterfinals. Here's where everything stands before the July 6 final at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Semifinal matches
- United States vs. Guatemala
- Mexico vs. Honduras
- WHEN: Wednesday, July 2 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri
After topping Group D with three straight wins, the USMNT needed penalty kicks to advance past Costa Rica following a 2-2 draw. New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese made three saves during the shootout before Damion Downs netted the winning kick. During regulation time, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Columbus Crew fullback Max Arfsten scored their first international goals – keeping the Yanks chasing their eighth-ever Gold Cup title and first since 2021.
If you're looking for an underdog to root for, Guatemala are your team. Los Chapines are No. 106 in the FIFA World Rankings and have reached their first Gold Cup semifinal since 1996, courtesy of a 6-5 shootout win over Canada after Rubio Rubín's header sealed a 1-1 comeback draw. Guatemala finished as Group C runners-up and now will hope to eliminate another Concacaf powerhouse.
- WHEN: Wednesday, July 2 | 10 pm ET
- WHERE: Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, California
Is it Mexico's tournament to lose? El Tri sure think so after winning Group A and beating Saudi Arabia, 2-0, in the quarterfinals behind an Alexis Vega strike and an own goal from this year's guest nation. The program has won a record nine Gold Cup titles, including the most recent edition in 2023. Their squad includes former LA Galaxy talents Julián Araujo and Efraín Álvarez.
Honduras also advanced via PKs, rallying for a 1-1 draw with Panama and securing a 5-4 victory in spot-kicks. Star forward Anthony Lozano equalized in the 82nd minute, and Minnesota United standout Joseph Rosales was among those who scored in PKs. Before issuing the first upset of the knockout stage, Los Catrachos finished second in Group B. Like Guatemala, they've never won this regional tournament.