Real Monarchs SLC clinch USL regular season title

Real Monarchs SLC clinched the USL regular season title on Saturday, sealing the best record in the league after former MLS midfielder Sebastian Velasquez’s goal gave them a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Owned and operated by Real Salt Lake, the Monarchs are the second-straight MLS-owned team to win the USL regular season title. New York Red Bulls II won the 2016 regular season title before going on to win USL Cup.

The Monarchs are 19-5-7 with one regular season game remaining. The team will have home-field advantage throughout the USL Playoffs, which will begin on Oct. 20.