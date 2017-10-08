El Salvador 1, Canada 0 | International Friendly Match Recap

Familiar frustrations dogged the Canadian national team on Sunday, as they struggled to finish their scoring chances and were punished by El Salvador via a 1-0 loss in an international friendly at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Denis Pineda, a 23-year-old winger based in Portugal, netted the game's only goal, dispatching a far-post cross from Alexander Larin with 15 minutes left on the clock. A youngish Canadian side led by Orlando City's Cyle Larin enjoyed more of the ball against the Central Americans and carved out several decent looks at goal, but were unable to beat Cuscatlecos goalkeeper Derby Carrillo.

Larin was one of four MLSers in Canada coach Octavio Zambrano's starting lineup, while Chicago Fire veteran Arturo Alvarez made his first appearance for El Salvador in two years.

