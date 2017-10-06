Orlando City CEO: Head coach Jason Kreis will "100 percent" return in 2018

Head coach Jason Kreis will be back with Orlando City SC in 2018.

Club CEO Alex Leitao told the Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia Rose DelGallo that Kreis will “100 percent” return to the Lions next year, even if they fall short of the playoffs.

Orlando, who started the season 6-1-0, won just two of 21 matches between May and September and are currently in 10th in the East, four points back of the New York Red Bulls for the conference’s sixth and final playoff spot.

Kreis was hired by Orlando midway through the 2016 season after the club fired ex-head coach Adrian Heath last summer.

Orlando are off this weekend. They’ll return to action on Sunday, Oct. 15 against Columbus Crew SC.