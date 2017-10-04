Sebastian Giovinco opens up on Toronto FC journey for The Players' Tribune

Sebastian Giovinco has been perhaps the best player in MLS since he joined Toronto FC in 2015, winning the MVP in his first year with the Reds, leading TFC to an appearance in the league final last season and helping them to the Canadian Championship and Supporters’ Shield this year.

There’s still one trophy that eludes him, however: MLS Cup.

Giovinco wrote about his search for the MLS title in an essay published Wednesday on The Players’ Tribune, detailing how his childhood in Turin and background at Juventus shaped the player he’s become with Toronto.

The Italian also revealed a particularly interesting detail about TFC’s painful shootout loss to Seattle in MLS Cup: He sensed the loss might be coming.

“But, that final. I mean, what can you really say about it? If I’m being honest, I had this feeling a couple of days before,” he wrote. “I don’t know, there was just something in the back of my mind telling me that things weren’t going to go our way. I spoke to a couple of my family members and friends about it. And you try to shake it off by game day. We had our opportunities, but we just couldn’t finish. I couldn’t finish.”

Giovinco and Toronto will be the favorites to lift MLS Cup this year, but, as they know all too well, anything can happen in the postseason. They have this weekend off before they’ll close the regular season against Montreal on Oct. 15 and at Atlanta on Oct. 22.