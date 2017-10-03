MLS Power Rankings, Week 30: Where we stand ahead of October FIFA window

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: CLB, DAL +3 spots | POR, RSL, MTL, NE -2 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 17
Atlanta were finally held scoreless … but they haven’t conceded in four straight. Tata’s freewheeling group appear to have found some defensive stability.
Previous: Won vs. PHI, 3-0; Drew at NE, 0-0 | Next: vs. MIN on 10/3
3
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 21
Erik Hurtado is the latest hero for Vancouver. Fredy Montero’s the guy, sure, but when there’s also someone else stepping up every week, well ... that’s why the ’Caps lead the West.
Previous: Lost at SEA, 3-0; Won at SKC, 1-0 | Next: at NY on 10/7
4
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
A draw vs. Chicago isn't what they wanted, but with NYC hurtling towards the post-season much stronger than last year, things are looking bright as the regular season wraps up.
Previous: Won at MTL, 1-0; Drew at CHI, 1-1 | Next: at NE on 10/15
5
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
Sporting KC fans didn’t like the theatrics from the Whitecaps (understatement of the year), but perhaps a home loss was exactly what the team needed to refocus ahead of the playoffs. The defense is built for a two-legged series, but the attack remains a wildc ard. Avoiding a road game in the Knockout Round, if they end up there, is crucial.
Previous: Lost vs. VAN, 1-0 | Next: at MIN on 10/7
6
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
They're unbeaten in eight, getting some elite play from Federico Higuain, and getting better-than-elite play from Justin Meram. The backline is also suddenly holding up. Crew SC are the playoff team nobody's talking about, but maybe people should take a peek at what's happening in Ohio.
Previous: Won vs. DC, 2-0 | Next: at ORL on 10/15
7
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
By not starting Clint Dempsey on Sunday, the Sounders may have cost themselves a chance at the No. 1 seed by dropping a very winnable game in Philly. The minimum goal now: win the final two home games and lock up the No. 2 spot and a Knockout Round bye.
Previous: Won vs. VAN, 3-0; Lost at PHI, 2-0 | Next: vs. DAL on 10/15
8
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
They've lost two of three and the left side of the defense did not, at all, have a good game in San Jose. But they've got two home games left, and then will likely start the playoffs with a home game in the Knockout Round. This is a path they've taken before....
Previous: Lost at SJ, 2-1 | Next: vs. DC on 10/15
9
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
Seats are still available on the Djordje Mihailovic Bandwagon. It's gonna be a long ride if he’s shooting up the development curve this fast.
Previous: Won at SJ, 4-1; Drew vs. NYC, 1-1 | Next: vs. PHI on 10/15
10
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 22
The red card killed their chances of getting a win on the road but Kyle Beckerman's miraculous equalizer could be the play that gets them above the playoff line on Oct. 23.
Previous: Drew at LA, 1-1 | Next: at COL on 10/15
11
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
The Dynamo got just what the doctor ordered -- a win for the first time since Aug. 12, and the best goal-celebration, courtesy of Alberth Elis, of the weekend. Couple that with their spot a couple positions above the playoff line, and things look markedly better for the Forever Orange squad than they did this time last year.
Previous: Drew vs. LA, 3-3; Won vs. MIN, 2-1 | Next: vs. SKC on 10/11
12
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
The team was clearly going to regress after that summer winning streak, but now? It’s downright worrying.
Previous: Drew vs. DC, 3-3; Lost at TOR, 4-2 | Next: vs. VAN on 10/7
13
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
It was a convincing, playoff-quality win against the Timbers, but the Earthquakes could have used that same energy and verve over recent weeks. As it stands, they’ll be playing for their playoff lives on the road at No. 1 Vancouver, but with eight losses in their last nine road games, they’ll need a miracle.
Previous: Lost vs. CHI, 4-1; Won vs. POR, 2-1 | Next: at VAN on 10/15
14
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
Bring this team back in 2018 with a DP playmaker and a DP winger. The Power Rankings Politburo wants to see that.
Previous: Lost at ATL, 3-0; Won vs. SEA, 2-0 | Next: at CHI on 10/15
15
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 18
Uh … at least they stopped the streak? Games in hand are not points in hand. Time to get those Ws.
Previous: Won vs. COL, 2-0; Drew at ORL, 0-0 | Next: at COL on 10/7
16
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
New York's collapse gave this team every chance to climb into the playoff race, but they've steadfastly refused to accept the invitation. And now the door's just about shut for them.
Previous: Lost vs. NYC, 1-0; Lost at COL, 2-1 | Next: at TOR on 10/15
17
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
The first winning streak of the Loons’ MLS tenure ended as quickly as it started, but they showed some fight in a tough venue.
Previous: Lost at HOU, 2-1 | Next: at ATL on 10/3; vs. SKC on 10/7
18
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
The Xavier Kouassi red card was tough luck for a team that still had slim playoff hopes. They can play spoiler when NYCFC visit next week.
Previous: Lost at ORL, 6-1; Drew vs. ATL, 0-0 | Next: vs. NYC on 10/15
19
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 20
Playoffs seem like a slim hope right now for the Lions, with many thoughts instead turning to an '18 rebuild. Still, the last two matches have shown a flicker of promise -- a blowout of New England and then, this past weekend, a 0-0 draw with Dallas. Compare that to a rather bleak stretch there over the past 10 matches or so, and maybe Orlando City could roar back to life soon.
Previous: Won vs. NE, 6-1; Drew vs. DAL, 0-0 | Next: vs. CLB on 10/15
20
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Although they didn’t prove that stiff a test for Crew SC in Week 30, D.C. United will likely be extra-motivated by the spoiler role in Portland, and in the RFK finale against rivals New YOrk Red Bulls. If their backline can keep them in it, DC are capable of pulling off the upset in both match-ups.
Previous: Drew at NY, 3-3; Drew at CLB, 2-0 | Next: at POR on 10/15
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Stefan Aigner looks like a good signing for a team that will need building blocks heading into 2018.
Previous: Lost at DAL, 2-0; Won vs. MTL, 2-1 | Next: vs. DAL on 10/7
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 22
Dead last? There’s no doubt 2017 has been a miserable season in Carson, but this ranking is simply more proof that MLS is not a league in which dynasties last forever. So how to rebuild? From within? Via TAM and DP slots? The SuperDraft? All of the above, it seems.
Previous: Drew at HOU, 3-3; Drew vs. RSL, 1-1 | Next: vs. MIN on 10/15
Best ever? Yeah, we’d say so, but why not remove any doubt? Hitting the 70-point mark and making that double a treble would put Toronto FC at the top of the MLS mountaintop. They’ve got the depth to do it without sacrificing rested legs, and it would make for fairy-tale stuff, considering the club spent so long at the bottom of the trail looking up.
Previous: Won vs. NY, 4-2 | Next: vs. MTL on 10/15