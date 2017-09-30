T'Challa Panterita! Dynamo's Alberth Elis celebrates goal with panther mask

Did Alberth Elis just produce the goal celebration of the year in MLS?

The Honduran international thumped home a pinpoint cross from Vicente Sanchez to open the scoring in the Houston Dynamo's 2-1 home win over Minnesota Union on Saturday, and raced to the sidelines to catch a mask from his colleagues, then donned it before striking a classic pose.

Elis' nickname, you see, is La Panterita, or "The Little Panther." And with his tally now at 10 goals and four assists on the season, it seems that he's graduated to "big cat" status, right up there with comic-book superhero The Black Panther, or T'Challa as he's known in his fictional kingdom of Wakanda.

If you had any doubts about all the symbolism here, the Dynamo's Twitter account has got you covered...

GOOOOOAAALLLLLLL DYNAMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



LA PANTERITA RISES FOR THE HEADER! 1-0!!! #HOUvMIN pic.twitter.com/KcsCUgLSKx — Wakanda Panthers (@HoustonDynamo) October 1, 2017