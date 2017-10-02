Team of the Week (Week 30): Shield-clinching Toronto FC land two in XI

Oh, there's Toronto FC back ringing up multiple Team of the Week selections again.

After two straight losses, the Reds finally clinched their first Supporters' Shield over the weekend, beating the New York Red Bulls 4-2 behind a hat trick from Justin Morrow and a strong return from “lower body” soreness from Jozy Altidore, who assisted on Morrow's final goal and also drew a foul for a penalty kick.

Both earned spots on the Week 30 first team, selected by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

This week's honors were split among nine clubs, with the Chicago Fire being the other club to land two honorees in the XI – goalscorer Nemanja Nikolic and 18-year-old Homegrown midfielder Djordje Mihailovic – after a 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC.

Bench: Jesse Gonzalez (DAL), Matt Hedges (DAL), Victor Bernardez (SJ), Kaká (ORL), Vako (SJ), Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA), Vicente Sanchez (HOU)

Coach: Greg Vanney (TOR)