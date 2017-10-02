ExtraTime Radio: Taylor Twellman identifies USMNT holes, wades in on MLS

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: When Taylor Twellman (ESPN) gets riled up, you ought to listen. When the topics are US national team, Cyle Larin's future and Video Review, you can't afford not to listen (36:33). Plus, the guys celebrate Toronto FC's Supporters' Shield triumph, break down Bruce Arena's roster and attempt to identify the wild wild Western Conference's best team. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Also in this episode...

Are Toronto FC getting the hoopla they deserve for Shield? (2:10)

Should Toronto FC go for the all-time points record? (7:10)

The Western Conference's best team? It's anyone's guess (9:52)

Was that a handball and PK in Orlando? Guys chime in (20:33)

The hottest team in MLS that nobody (but us) is talking about (22:32)

Who will win the Golden Boot? (25:45)

Matt Doyle's take on Bruce Arena's USMNT roster for WCQs (27:50)

INTERVIEW: ESPN's Taylor Twellman on USMNT holes, MLS (36:33)

This week's Baerantee (1:05:37)

Wiebe's MLS ringer + MLS Halloween costumes (1:12:27)

