Report: Ligue 1 clubs keeping tabs on New York Red Bulls' Kemar Lawrence

New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence is being watched by a pair of Ligue 1 clubs, according to a report from Kristian Dyer.

Dyer reported during MSG’s broadcast of the Red Bulls’ 3-3 draw against D.C. United on Wednesday that Nice and Bordeaux are keeping tabs on Lawrence. It was reported earlier this year that the Jamaican international drew interest from English Premier League and Championship clubs only for work permit issues caused by Jamaica’s low FIFA ranking to scuttle any potential deal.

Lawrence, 25, has one goal and five assists in 22 regular season appearances this season, his third with the Red Bulls. A key player in Jamaica’s run to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, Dyer reported that the left back has another year left on his contract, with the Red Bulls holding an additional club option for 2019.

Currently in sixth-place in the Eastern Conference, New York will take on league-leaders Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday (7 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).