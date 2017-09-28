Trinidad & Tobago name 23-man roster for World Cup qualifier vs. USA

Trinidad & Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence has named his 23-man roster for the final round of CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers, including a massive showdown against the US national team.

The roster, which includes a number of notable names in American soccer, including three current MLS players (Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones and Mekeil Williams), will take on Mexico in San Luis Potosi on Oct. 6 before hosting the USMNT in Couva on Oct. 10 in the finale of the Hexagonal, the final round to determine CONCACAF's entrants in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

T&T currently sit in last place of the six teams in the hex, although they can still qualify for fourth place, which leads to an intercontinental playoff against a team from the Asian Football Confederation. The US currently sit in fourth place, and the Oct. 10 game could determine if they finish in the Top 3 and avoid the playoff or if they have to play in the playoff, or even finish below fourth and miss the World Cup altogether. But Lawrence is apparently using the last two qualifiers to evaluate Trinidad & Tobago players for the future beyond the Hexagonal, leaving a few key contributors in recent years home for the October matches.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Greg Ranjitsingh (Louisville City FC/USA), Glenroy Samuel (Morvant Caledonia United)

DEFENDERS (8): Daneil Cyrus (Juticalpa/HON), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada/USA), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Triston Hodge (DirecTV W Connection), Alvin Jones (DirecTV W Connection), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando), Kevon Villaroel (North East Stars), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids/USA)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Neil Benjamin Jr. (W Connection), Levi Garcia (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Khaleem Hyland (Al-Faisaly Harmah/KSA), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders/USA), Jared London (Club Sando), Kevin Molino (Minnesota United/USA), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Leston Paul (Pasaquina FC/SLV), Kathon St. Hillaire (St. Ann's Rangers)

FORWARDS (3): Trevin Caesar (Sacramento Republic/USA), Akeem Roach (Vida/HON), Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos/MEX)