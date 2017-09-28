Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Seattle Sounders ended a five-game winless skid in the most emphatic way imaginable on Wednesday, thumping their Cascadia Cup rivals the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 at CenturyLink Field via goals from Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro (who also assisted on both of his team's other tallies) and a first MLS strike for Victor Rodriguez.

Conversely, the result kills off Vancouver's seven-game unbeaten streak and further tightens an already-crowded playoff picture in the Western Conference standings.

Leaving their visitors chasing shadows for long stretches, the Sounders dominated the proceedings and Tony Tchani's late ejection – originally a yellow that was upgraded to a red card after Video Review – was but one symptom of the Whitecaps' frustrations.

Goals

17' - SEA - Victor Rodriguez Watch

62' - SEA - Nico Lodeiro Watch

69' - SEA - Clint Dempsey Watch

Three Things

FREDY, FORGOTTEN: It was a homecoming to forget for former Sounder Fredy Montero, the source of much pregame coverage but not much danger to the Seattle defense. The 'Caps striker took only two shots all night (one on target) and was rendered invisible by the Sounders' mastery of possession: Montero was held to only 29 touches, 12 passes, and 2 shots (0 shots in 2nd half) in #SEAvVAN. An unhappy return to Seattle. #VWFC #Sounders pic.twitter.com/dT9Di83cul — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) September 28, 2017 DEUCE'S JUICE: Dempsey was clearly feeling it on this occasion, and for all the flicks and flair there was end product, too, just as there has been for most of his Sounders career. Montero's presence gave the team's Twitter account a chance to compare the two legends of Seattle soccer, with Deuce's numbers holding up pretty well... Dempsey: 46 goals in 98 appearances on 373 shots

Montero: 47 goals in 119 appearances on 411 shots — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 28, 2017 FREI'S THAT GUY: Montero did conjure up one glorious chance, a viciously-struck free kick that whipped over the wall and arrowed towards the top corner of Seattle's net ... only to be touched onto the woodwork by Frei's extended fingertips. It was jaw-dropping save, and one that may yet factor into the MLS Save of the Year conversation. Wow. #SEAvVAN pic.twitter.com/IQncV0XpmC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2017

