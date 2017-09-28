Atlanta's Hector "Tito" Villalba wins AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 29

September 28, 20172:16PM EDT
Ian QuillenContributor

For a third straight week, an Atlanta United player has won AT&T MLS Goal of Week honors. And with Hector "Tito" Villalba's sizzler in Week 29, who could really argue?

Villalba's rip from the penalty arc opened the scoring in Atlanta's 2-0 win over the Montreal Impact on Sunday afternoon on national network television, and ultimately won 67 percent of the votes.

Villalba joins Miguel Almiron as Atlanta players who have won the award twice in the club's inaugural season. Overall, coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino's stylish side has claimed the honor six times this campaign.

Marco Donadel's long-range blast in Montreal's 5-3 win at Toronto FC four days before that took second place with 28 percent of the vote. That was followed by Miguel Ibarra's sweet volley for Minnesota United (3 percent) in a 4-1 romp over FC Dallas and a stunning free kick by Romain Alessandrini (2 percent) in the LA Galaxy's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Check out all the nominees and the full results for Week 29.

Series: 
Goal of the Week

Atlanta United gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for Atlanta United hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts and more.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips