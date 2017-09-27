FC Dallas 2, Colorado Rapids 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

September 27, 201710:01PM EDT
German SferraContributor

The skid is over.

FC Dallas used early goals from Maynor Figueroa and Roland Lamah to defeat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium, snapping a season-long 10-game winless streak

Dallas jumped on the visitors when Mauro Diaz and Hernan Grana worked a quick freekick that caught Colorado off guard. Grana's cross traveled across the top of the six - behind five Rapids defenders - before finding left back Figueroa all alone to knock in his third goal of the year.  

Minutes later, Diaz sprung Grana again on the right side with a nice chip into the box. Grana one-timed a short cross to the on-rushing Lamah who beat his mark at the near post to double the lead. 

With the loss, Colorado has been eliminated from playoff contention. 

Goals

  • 6' – DAL – Maynor Figueroa Watch
  • 9' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch

Three Things

  1. Coming soon:
  • DAL: Saturday, Sept. 30 – at Orlando City (4 pm ET | Univision, MLS LIVE in Canada)
  • COL: Saturday, Sept. 30 – vs. Montreal Impact (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android