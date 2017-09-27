FC Dallas 2, Colorado Rapids 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The skid is over.

FC Dallas used early goals from Maynor Figueroa and Roland Lamah to defeat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium, snapping a season-long 10-game winless streak.

Dallas jumped on the visitors when Mauro Diaz and Hernan Grana worked a quick freekick that caught Colorado off guard. Grana's cross traveled across the top of the six - behind five Rapids defenders - before finding left back Figueroa all alone to knock in his third goal of the year.

Minutes later, Diaz sprung Grana again on the right side with a nice chip into the box. Grana one-timed a short cross to the on-rushing Lamah who beat his mark at the near post to double the lead.

With the loss, Colorado has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Goals

6' – DAL – Maynor Figueroa Watch

9' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch

Three Things

Coming soon: