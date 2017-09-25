Team of the Week, Week 29: RSL trio recognized after beating Sounders

There are all sorts of reasons that Real Salt Lake are on a run of form that has seen them rise into the Western Conference playoff picture after an abysmal start that saw Jeff Cassar become the year's first coaching casualty. Three of those reasons are in the XI for the MLS Team of the Week after Week 29.

Midfielder Jefferson Savarino, defender Justen Glad and veteran 'keeper Nick Rimando were all honored for their performances in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Seattle, which lifted RSL into fifth place in the West. Savarino had a goal and an assist, and Glad and Rimando led a defensive effort that kept the Sounders' attack in check.

The New England Revolution, meanwhile, are still below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference -- but they stayed within striking distance by taking down Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday, earning weekly honors for midfielder Lee Nguyen (one goal, one assist) and defender Chris Tierney (two assists).

D.C. United sit even farther down the table, still last in the East even after Saturday's 4-0 pasting of San Jose -- but there was no way to leave Patrick Mullins off the XI after his four goals in a 31-minute span, the first four-goal performance in a single half in MLS history. Midfielder Paul Arriola also made the weekly first team, with assists on two of Mullins' strikes.

Bench: Bobby Shuttleworth (MIN)-Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (ATL)-Diego Chara (POR)-Jeff Larentowicz (ATL)-Federico Higuain (CLB)-Chris Pontius (PHI)-Yordy Reyna (VAN)

Coach: Mike Petke