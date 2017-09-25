ExtraTime Radio: Mike Petke on playoffs, Glad's future & RSL's new swagger

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: No better way to start your week than real talk from Mike Petke. The Real Salt Lake head coach talks midseason turnarounds, MLS Cup playoffs, Justen Glad's future, Jefferson Savarino's purchase option, how he squashed the beef with Joao Plata and much more (25:35)! Plus, everything you need to know from Week 29. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Every single result result matters this time of year, and Andrew Wiebe, David Gass and Matt Doyle jump in the studio to break down MLS Week 29 (see below) before giving Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke a call (25:35) to talk midseason turnarounds, MLS Cup playoffs, Justen Glad's European aspirations, Jefferson Savarino's purchase option and proving people wrong following his team's streak-breaking win against the Seattle Sounders.

Also in this episode...

Real Salt Lake's climb from last place to a playoff place (2:30)

Did Tata Martino make a mistake by not resting stars in ATL? (5:52)

Diego Valeri's MVP and Golden Boot chances (12:41)

How will the wacky Western Conference shake out? (14:56)

Did D.C. United send a message by benching Bill Hamid? (21:33)

Gyasi Zardes ... right back? (23:23)

24 Under 24 is back! Who got the reveal started? (47:25)

This week's Baerantee concerns NYCFC and Toronto FC (51:41)

Could the Red Bulls trade Luis Robles? One listener has a feeling (54:34)

Fredy Montero to the Sounders? Listener-generated trades (57:15)

Random MLS trivia time (1:03:44)

The guys will be back for an extra-special ExtraTime Live driven by Continental on Thursday at 2 pm ET for an MLSsoccer.com exclusive. For the first time in the history of 24 Under 24, the Top 10 will be revealed on Facebook Live.

