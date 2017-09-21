Stejskal: Source quashes reports of Nigel de Jong joining DC United

A source with knowledge of the situation told MLSsoccer.com earlier this week that there is “nothing to” the report that Nigel de Jong has agreed to sign with D.C. United this winter.

A Turkish outlet reported last week that the longtime Dutch international would leave Galatasaray and join D.C. on a free transfer in January. The 32-year-old defensive midfielder moved to Turkey last summer after spending the first half of 2016 with the LA Galaxy, a stint that was most notable for a dangerous tackle on Portland’s Darlington Nagbe that netted de Jong a three-game suspension. He made 18 appearances and 12 starts for Galatasaray last season.

The Washington Post reported on July 30 that D.C. were in discussions to sign de Jong to a Designated Player contract in the summer transfer window. The source confirmed that the parties held talks, but said that negotiations were never particularly advanced.

With de Jong out of the picture, United acquired defensive midfielder Russell Canouse from German club Hoffenheim in August. The 22-year-old ex-US youth international has played every minute of his five starts since signing with D.C., helping the club to a 3W-2L-0D record during that stretch.

In addition to saying that there was no agreement in place between D.C. and de Jong for January, the source indicated that there is very little chance of further negotiations.

D.C. will host San Jose on Saturday in the club’s second-to-last match at RFK Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE).