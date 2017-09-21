Portland Timbers' Providence Park renovation project to start this fall

The proposed Providence Park renovation project will begin at the conclusion of the 2017 MLS season in Portland.

That news, reported by The Oregonian's Jamie Goldberg on Wednesday, comes after the city authorities approved the $57 million plan to transform the home of the Timbers, NWSL's Portland Thorns and USL's Portland Timbers 2, adding 4,000 new seats and three new levels to the stadium, among other improvements.

Goldberg reports that the Timbers are expected to open their MLS regular season home slates later than most seasons in 2018 and 2019 as a result of the construction, and that the annual MLS preseason tournament will not take place while the renovation project is underway.

You can read more about the project and the developments this week at The Oregonian.