MLS on FOX: Flagship network to carry Week 29 doubleheader on Sunday

They are two of the most passionate fan bases in all of MLS and on Sunday they'll share the national network television stage.

The FOX broadcast network will air an MLS Week 29 doubleheader this Sunday and both matches – from sold-out Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta – will also have massive ramifications in the race to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Below is the full coverage map for each match in the United States:

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy (2 pm ET)

How to Watch:

TV: FOX (English), FOX Deportes (Spanish)

Online: FOX Sports GO app (in US), MLS LIVE (in Canada)

Sporting KC vs. LA Galaxy will be carried in each of the home markets as well as other select markets around the country (see areas in blue on map above), while the rest of the nation will get an NFL game on the network. The MLS match will also be available online on FOX Sports GO across the US.

In the following cities the match will air on these channels:

Kansas City – FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus

– FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus Los Angeles – My13 KCOP

– My13 KCOP Miami – Estrella TV

– Estrella TV Seattle – JOEtv KZJO

What to watch for:

Sporting Kansas City will be shifting their focus to the playoff stretch run after winning the 2017 U.S. Open Cup title on Wednesday. They get set to host another team playing on short rest with the Galaxy still licking their wounds from a second 4-0 battering in less than a week at the hands of Atlanta United.

While Sporting are jockeying for playoff seeding in a tight Western Conference, the Galaxy, who could be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie, will look to play spoilers.

Atlanta United vs. Montreal Impact (5 pm ET)

How to Watch:

TV: FOX (English), FOX Deportes (Spanish), TVAS (Canada)

Online: FOX Sports GO app (US)

Atlanta-Montreal will air on FOX in Atlanta and other markets around the country, while the rest of the nation will get NFL games on the network. In Montreal, the game will be available on TVAS. The MLS match will also be available online on FOX Sports GO across the US.

In the following cities the match will air on these channels:

Charlotte – My12 - WMYT

– My12 - WMYT Green Bay – CW 14 - WCWF

– CW 14 - WCWF Minneapolis – My29 - WFTC

– My29 - WFTC Salt Lake City – Antenna TV

What to watch for:

Two more teams coming off midweek games, both Atlanta and Montreal earned big wins on Wednesday and will look to build on that in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where ATLUTD are still undefeated.

The match promises to be a high-scoring affair with Atlanta scoring at an eye-watering rate in their new digs (17 goals in four games), while the Impact just put a five-spot of goals on Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC in their midweek outing.

An upset win for Montreal would most likely put them back above the playoff line, while three points for the home side could see them leap into third place in the Eastern Conference.