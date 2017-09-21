Atlanta's Kevin Kratz wins AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 28

Make it two for Atlanta United.

The expansion club picked up their second-straight AT&T MLS Goal of the Week honor on Thursday, as midfielder Kevin Kratz was honored for his strike in the Five Stripes’ 7-0 win against New England last Wednesday.

Kratz’ win comes one week after defender Greg Garza won the Week 27 award for his goal in the expansion side's 3-0 win against FC Dallas on Sept. 10. It’s only fitting that an Atlanta player won this award after the club scored 10 goals in their two matches in Week 28.

Kratz gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead in the 70th minute of Atlanta’s home win against New England last week. The German midfielder drilled a 25-yard free kick over the Revs’ wall and under the crossbar, tucking the strike into the top corner for his first goal of the year.

The strike took home 47 percent of the Goal of the Week vote, 21 percentage points more than second-place Real Salt Lake midfielder Jefferson Savarino. Minnesota’s Abu Danladi took third with 15 percent of the vote, while NYCFC’s Tommy McNamara and Columbus’ Kekuta Manneh rounded out the field, with six and five percent, respectively.

Kratz and Atlanta, who smashed the LA Galaxy 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, will resume their busy homestand on Sunday against the Montreal Impact (5 pm ET; FOX in the US | TVA Sports in Canada).

Check out all five nominated strikes and the full results of Goal of the Week voting for Week 28.