Montreal Impact owner issues statement lamenting "extremely trying" season

The Montreal Impact will in all likelihood miss the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, and their owner has aired his considerable frustrations to the public.

Impact owner and president Joey Saputo released a statement in the wake of Saturday's devastating 3-2 comeback loss to Minnesota United, a result that extends IMFC's losing streak to four straight and effectively wrecks their hopes of securing one of the Eastern Conference's final postseason slots.

"Our team’s latest performance has clearly fallen short of our expectations and those of our members, supporters, and city. Rest assured that this message has been conveyed to the technical staff and the players," wrote Saputo.

"Having said that, at the beginning of the year, we presented a timeline with some very clear objectives as to where this club wants to be in the next five years. Today, our resolve and our objectives have not changed. While this season has been extremely trying on many fronts, we ask for your patience."

Saputo goes on to express his gratitude for the "tremendous" and "instrumental" support provided by the Impact's fans, and vows to improve the quality and effectiveness of his club's squad. The full statement can be read here.