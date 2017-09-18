ExtraTime Radio: Who has more at stake in US Open Cup final? | Playoff race

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: Your US Open Cup final preview is here. Which team has more at stake? Plus, Atlanta's setting records and playing some of the most entertaining soccer in MLS. Andrew was among the 70,000-plus on hand to see Orlando batter for a 3-3 draw, and the guys wade in on all the action in the East, where the top six seem set. Meanwhile, the West may not be best, but it sure is fun now that the playoff race is a full-on free-for-all. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Halfway through September, the Eastern Conference playoff field seems set while the West gets more interesting by the day. Andrew and David get together in Brooklyn to dig deep into a formative MLS weekend as the haves separate themselves from the have-nots. You can look forward to...

Wild scenes (and an awesome game) in ATL

The Toronto FC buzzsaw chews up the Galaxy

We Believe! Why Real Salt Lake deserves a playoff spot

We're worried! Houston and Dallas are fading fast

'Caps fans bring some hot takes directed at the guys

Plus, your US Open Cup preview ahead of Wednesday's final at Children's Mercy Park between Sporting KC and the New York Red Bulls and a fuego mailbag segment! Tune in to ExtraTime Live driven by Continental after the final whistle of the USOC final for an extra-special post-game show on Facebook Live.

