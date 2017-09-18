Atlanta's MLS-record crowd registers as 4th largest attendance in the world

They've done it again.

For the second time this season MLS expansion side Atlanta United registered the fourth largest soccer attendance in the world.

By now it's common knowledge that a new MLS record was set in Week 28 when 70,425 fans packed Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to establish a new MLS single-game attendance mark. And that crowd was only topped by crowds at Manchester United's Old Trafford, Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park and Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

Back in March, Atlanta's Week 1 attendance of 55,927 at Bobby Dodd Stadium also ranked fourth in the world behind FC Barcelona, Manchester United Borussia Dortmund home games.

Top 10 world soccer attendances (Sept. 15-17)

1. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln (Bundesliga): 81,000

2. Manchester United vs. Everton (English Premier League): 75,042

3. Bayern Munich vs. FC Mainz (Bundesliga): 75,000

4. Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC (MLS): 70,425

5. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City (English Premier League): 65,366

6. Atletico Madrid vs. Malaga (La Liga): 63,114

7. Liverpool vs. Burnley (English Premier League): 53,231

8. Newcastle United vs. Stoke City (English Premier League): 51,795

9. VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg (Bundesliga): 50,500

10. AC Milan vs. Udinese Calcio (Serie A): 49,473