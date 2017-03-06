Atlanta United record weekend's fourth-biggest crowd - in the world

Signal Iduna Park. Camp Nou, Old Trafford ... and Bobby Dodd Stadium? That's not bad company for Atlanta United's home ground to be keeping, even if the result on the pitch wasn't to the new club's liking.

According to a report from Soccer America on Monday, Sunday night's 2-1 league-debut loss to the New York Red Bulls drew the weekend's fourth-largest soccer crowd worldwide. The attendance of 55,927 was topped only by 75,000-plus crowds at the home grounds of Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona and Manchester United.

For a list of how that compares to the top crowds in seven other leagues – including Italy's Serie A and Ligue 1 in France – click here.