Orlando City think best is yet to come for newcomer Yoshimar Yotun

SANFORD, Fla. – Since arriving last month, Yoshimar Yotun admits that he knew joining a team midseason would bring its fair share of obstacles.

Adapting to the Central Florida humidity, new teammates, a new city, but also had to adapt to a new club that was in desperate need of getting back to winning ways after a dismal summer that saw them rapidly drop down the table.

After Orlando City SC’s 2-1 win at D.C. United last weekend, the victory may have not only been a turning point for the club, but also for the team’s newest Designated Player.

“I feel comfortable now that a victory came our way,” Yotun said after Wednesday’s training session. “We only continue to hope that more moments of triumphs come our way.

“When someone is signed during the middle of the season, you’re brought in for a specific reason,” he added. “Little by little, I’m picking up the rhythm. My first few games weren’t that great, but I’m getting to know my teammates, especially in every position I play to get to know each of my companions.”

Yotun, 27, signed with Orlando on Aug. 4 from Swedish side Malmo FF and has started the last four games.

The Peruvian international has played a versatile role with the Lions. Usually playing as a left midfielder, Yotun on occasion drops down to play as a left back, a position he’s played most of his career.

It’s a primary reason why the club decided to sign him, said Orlando City head coach Jason Kreis. And while it’s only been four games, Kreis feels there’s a lot more to the player's repertoire than what fans have seen so far.

“I still think there’s a little bit more that he has in his locker that he hasn’t shown yet, and I think we’ll continue to see those things as we go through the rest of the season,” Kreis said on Yotun’s progress with the club.

“I feel he’s been good in every game. I feel that he’s had moments where he’s shown complete brilliance, and there’s been moments where he’s struggled a little bit. I feel like he’s gotten better in every match and certainly this past weekend was his best one.”

While the attention turns to Saturday’s game at Atlanta United (4 pm ET | Univision, Facebook.com; MLS LIVE in Canada), the Peruvian insists the wins come from a collective effort.

“This is a team sport. If I wanted to train in another sport like tennis, then give me the credit, but this is a team effort from the starting 11 to the 18, we just should believe things can continue to come our way,” said Yotun.