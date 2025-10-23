Sporting Kansas City move on from Erik Thommy: Year-end roster decisions

Sporting Kansas City enter the offseason with just 12 players under contract, kickstarting a new era under president of soccer operations and general manager David Lee.

Six players are out of contract, including midfielder Erik Thommy. The German Bundesliga alum joined SKC in the summer of 2022 and scored 20 goals in 120 games.

Additionally, defenders Joaquín Fernández, Logan Ndenbe and Robert Voloder are all out of contract. Ndenbe and Voloder previously occupied U22 Initiative slots.

In further moves, midfielder Nemanja Radoja and forward Khiry Shelton had their contract options declined. Radoja played 81 games for SKC, while Shelton logged seven seasons with the club.

SKC are in their first offseason under Lee, who recently arrived after being New York City FC's sporting director. They could also hire a new head coach; Kerry Zavagnin served as interim after the club parted ways with iconic manager Peter Vermes in late March.

Sporting finished 2025 last in the Western Conference (28 points). They've missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

Contract options exercised (4)

Stephen Afrifa (F)

Zorhan Bassong (D/M)

Jansen Miller (D)

John Pulskamp (GK)

Contract options declined (4)

Tim Leibold (D)

Nemanja Radoja (M)

Khiry Shelton (F)

Mason Toye (F)

Out of contract (6)

Andrew Brody (D)

Joaquín Fernández (D)

Logan Ndenbe (D)

Memo Rodríguez (M)

Erik Thommy (M)

Robert Voloder (D)

Loan expired (1)

Alán Montes (D)

In discussions (2)