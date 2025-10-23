Minnesota United sign Joaquín Pereyra to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

Pereyra joined the Loons midway through the 2024 season as a Designated Player from Argentine top-flight side Atlético Tucumán.

In one and a half seasons with Minnesota, the 26-year-old Argentine has recorded 7g/17a in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Pereyra has played a key role in leading MNUFC to their best MLS season in club history, in which they set team-highs in wins (16) and points (58).

"I'm very happy to continue my journey with Minnesota United. From the moment I arrived, I’ve felt the support from my teammates, the staff, and the fans, and it means a lot to keep building something special here," said Pereyra.