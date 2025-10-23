Minnesota United sign Joaquín Pereyra to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.
Pereyra joined the Loons midway through the 2024 season as a Designated Player from Argentine top-flight side Atlético Tucumán.
In one and a half seasons with Minnesota, the 26-year-old Argentine has recorded 7g/17a in 49 appearances across all competitions.
Pereyra has played a key role in leading MNUFC to their best MLS season in club history, in which they set team-highs in wins (16) and points (58).
"I'm very happy to continue my journey with Minnesota United. From the moment I arrived, I’ve felt the support from my teammates, the staff, and the fans, and it means a lot to keep building something special here," said Pereyra.
"Every day I try to contribute in my own way, whether it’s creating chances, helping defensively, or pushing the game forward. My goal is to keep improving to help this team compete for trophies. I’m excited for what’s ahead."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant