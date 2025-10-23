San Jose Earthquakes sign Daniel Munie to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Daniel Munie to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.
San Jose selected the 25-year-old with the 10th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
Since then, Munie has made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions while growing into one of the most trusted defenders at the club.
This season, Munie produced 2g/3a across 24 MLS appearances (22 starts).
“I'm happy to be here for the next few years and helping the team however I can going forward,” said Munie. “I look forward to the new chapter in my life in San Jose, and can't wait to see what we can do together.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant