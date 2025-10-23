San Jose Earthquakes sign Preston Judd to contract extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Preston Judd to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old joined the Earthquakes in a trade with the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2024 season.

After scoring one goal in 26 league appearances last year, Judd enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, producing 7g/2a across 29 MLS appearances (10 starts) to establish himself as a key contributor in San Jose's attack.

Judd has also found a knack for delivering in the big moments, producing three game-winning contributions (2g/1a) while earning a pair of Team of the Matchday selections this season.