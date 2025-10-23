San Jose Earthquakes sign Preston Judd to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Preston Judd to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old joined the Earthquakes in a trade with the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2024 season.
After scoring one goal in 26 league appearances last year, Judd enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, producing 7g/2a across 29 MLS appearances (10 starts) to establish himself as a key contributor in San Jose's attack.
Judd has also found a knack for delivering in the big moments, producing three game-winning contributions (2g/1a) while earning a pair of Team of the Matchday selections this season.
“I’m really excited to be coming back to San Jose,” said Judd. “This season didn’t end the way we wanted, but we'll build on the progress we made toward next season and use it as motivation to help us reach the next level.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant