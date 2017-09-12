MLS Power Rankings, Week 27: Is Vancouver the best in the West?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: NE +3 spots | SKC, HOU, DAL -2 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Portland caught ‘em at home, sure, and even though TFC holds the Shield tightly, David Villa might still be in line for hardware …
Previous: Won vs. SKC, 1-0; Lost vs. POR, 1-0 | Next: at COL on 9/16
3
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 17
Our one gripe from the weekend is this: Why not sub Josef off when up 2-0? The game was effectively over and if they're going to charge up the table, they need to keep him healthy and fresh.
Previous: Won vs. DAL, 3-0 | Next: vs. NE on 9/13; vs. ORL on 9/16
4
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
An underrated aspect of the Sounders’ title defense has been their ability to come back late. Is it sustainable come playoff time?
Previous: Drew vs. LA, 1-1 | Next: at DAL on 9/16
5
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 21
Everybody's sleeping on the 'Caps, but they now lead the West in PPG and, with four home games left, control their own destiny.
Previous: Won vs. RSL, 3-2 | Next: vs. MIN on 9/13; vs. CLB on 9/16
6
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
Made more waves off the field than on it this week, as Erik Palmer-Brown agreed to don a different shade of light blue.
Previous: Lost at NYC, 1-0; Drew at CLB, 1-1 | Next: vs. NE on 9/16
7
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
That draw in Chicago could come in handy as the Red Bulls push for home-field advantage in the Knockout Round.
Previous: Drew at CHI, 1-1 | Next: vs. PHI on 9/17
8
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
Diego Valeri is winning some MVP votes from amongst the Power Rankings Politburo.
Previous: Won at NYC, 1-0 | Next: at RSL on 9/16
9
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
Some pointed out that the Fire were almost too pleased with their 1-1 home draw vs. NY. But the Fire were right to be happy. They need to continue to build positive momentum after a painful stretch. The new goal: Hold on to the No. 3 seed in the East.
Previous: Drew vs. NY, 1-1 | Next: vs. DC on 9/16
10
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
The Crew haven't lost since a trip out to San Jose on Aug. 5. Their five-game unbeaten run will be put to the test as they travel west again, this time to face the red-hot Whitecaps.
Previous: Drew vs. SKC, 1-1 | Next: at VAN on 9/16
11
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
One win in six. Two points above the playoff line. Two straight road games coming up. Gulp. Nervous times for the Dynamo. Will their hot start be enough to keep them above the playoff line? That’s a question Houston need to render moot ASAP.
Previous: Lost vs. COL, 1-0 | Next: at SJ on 9/16
12
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Gave a strong account of themselves in Vancouver but fell short in a comeback – pretty much a microcosm of their season.
Previous: Lost vs. VAN, 3-2 | Next: vs. POR on 9/16
13
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 13
Things are unraveling in Frisco at a rate rarely seen in MLS history. Maybe a visit from some old foes will spark this reeling team?
Previous: Lost at ATL, 3-0 | Next: vs. SEA on 9/16
14
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
With two straight wins, they’ve given themselves a fighting chance at the postseason. Unless they can pull off the shock win in Atlanta on Wednesday, their best hope will be catching Crew SC or RBNY. Problem is they don’t face either in their final seven matches.
Previous: Won vs. MTL, 1-0 | Next: at ATL on 9/13; at SKC on 9/16
15
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
Have cooled off tremendously after a red-hot August. Is a 35-year-old Alberto Gilardino really the solution to their (non-Piatti) scoring woes?
Previous: Lost at NE, 1-0 | Next: vs. MIN on 9/16
16
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
They were terrible on the road, which is their usual M.O. But if they take care of business at home vs. Houston this weekend, they'll be above the playoff line and with a friendly remaining schedule. The Quakes have a shot.
Previous: Lost at TOR, 4-0 | Next: vs. HOU on 9/16
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
CJ Sapong’s out here with a career year for real for real. Curious to see how the breakthrough plays on a winning team; maybe the numbers dip, but count on the impact remaining impressive.
Previous: Drew at MIN, 1-1 | Next: at NY on 9/17
18
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
Outplaying the Sounders at CenturyLink for 70+ minutes (which they did) should provide some confidence to this group heading into 2018. Still have to wonder where Gio is though.
Previous: Drew at SEA, 1-1 | Next: vs. TOR on 9/16
19
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Results matter, sure, but opening Audi Field with a bang matters more since the playoffs are way out of reach. D.C. must use the rest of this season to figure out what they have, what they need, and what can be done to compete in a deep Eastern Conference.
Previous: Lost vs. ORL, 2-1 | Next: at CHI on 9/16
20
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 20
Victory! Glorious victory! Gotta love Dwyer assisting Larin up top. But can they do it again?
Previous: Won at DC, 2-1 | Next: at ATL on 9/16
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
Is Abu Danladi a starting forward in MLS? Yeah, maybe. Five straight starts and three goals are encouraging from the No. 1 overall SuperDraft pick. He’s still inconsistent, but there are flashes of dynamism that have to excite Adrian Heath.
Previous: Drew vs. PHI, 1-1 | Next: at VAN on 9/13; at MTL on 9/16
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Yes, it was a road win – the Rapids first of the season – but that was a tough game to watch from an aesthetics standpoint. Who will coach the team in 2018? Where will the goals come from? Where do the Rapids go from here? No easy answers.
Previous: Won at HOU, 1-0 | Next: vs. NYC on 9/16
It feels like Toronto are only getting stronger and more confident by the week. And here’s the scary part for the rest of the league: Every player is seemingly in top form. Can they keep it up through November?
Previous: Won vs. SJ, 4-0 | Next: at LA on 9/16