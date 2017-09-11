ExtraTime Radio: Timbers' Caleb Porter unfiltered + Diego Valeri talks 10s

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: What's the best way to spend a commute? How about those couple hours at work after lunch when you're just trying to stay awake? Or that drive you're dreading? ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental is here to keep you entertained with Week 27 banter and exclusive interviews with Portland head coach Caleb Porter (25:06) and MVP candidate Diego Valeri (1:03:13). Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Monday means soccer talk! Don't forget to subscribe so you never miss a show. First up, Andrew, David (Jason?) and Matt dive into the weekend action, including Atlanta United's banner homecoming at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the make-or-break homestand that figures to define their season and playoff place. It was a big win, but what on earth is wrong with FC Dallas? Plenty, it seems.

More questions answers: Can Toronto FC make regular-season history AND win MLS Cup? What's the deal with the rumored Erik Palmer-Brown move? Who's the odds-on favorite to win Landon Donovan MLS MVP? Are the Montreal Impact out if after a third straight loss? How will Jordan Morris' injury affect the Sounders?

After the break, Portland head coach Caleb Porter (25:06) joins Andrew for an unfiltered interview about the state of coaching and tactics in MLS, the players and teams he respects most, the reason Portland was the right job from him and whether the pressure on the Timbers is fair or not. Stick around for a Seattle-based #Baerantee in the mailbag, then MVP candidate Diego Valeri (1:03:13) hops on for an interview you won't want to miss.

