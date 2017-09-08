Villa, Herrera ruled out for NYCFC's game vs. Portland Timbers

Two key players for New York City FC will not be available for Saturday's match at Yankee Stadium against the Portland Timbers (5:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Forward David Villa and midfielder Yangel Herrera were ruled out for the game, with both carrying injuries after returning from international duty.

"David is not ready for the game tomorrow. He will not play, and the same for Yangel," NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira told FutbolMLS.com's Ariel Judas on Friday.

Villa, who returned to the Spanish national team and made a well-regarded return for Spain's win over Italy, picked up an adductor strain in training and returned to NYCFC early. He missed Wednesday's 1-0 win over Sporting KC, but there was hope he might be ready for the Portland match. The reigning MLS MVP, Villa leads the MLS Golden Boot race at present with 19 goals, three ahead of his closest competitors.

Herrera, the talented teenager in his first season with NYCFC, has been diagnosed with athletic pubalgia following his return from Venezuelan national team duty. The team's release on the injury lists his status as "day-to-day" beyond Saturday's game.