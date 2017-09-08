Vancouver Whitecaps sign Nigeria midfielder Nosa Igiebor

With starting central midfielder Matias Laba out several months due to injury, the Vancouver Whitecaps have bolstered their options in the position, announcing on Friday the signing of Nigerian midfielder Nosa Igiebor.

The signing, for the remainder of the current season with club options for 2018 and 2019, will be eligible pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate, work permit and visa. He will occupy an international roster slot, with Laba moving to the Disabled List and leaving his international slot for Igiebor to fill.

The 26-year-old Igiebor is well-traveled: After starting in his native Nigeria for Sharks and Warri Wolves, he moved to Norwegian club Lillestrom in 2009. In 2011, he moved to Israel to play for Hapoel Tel Aviv, then played in La Liga for Real Betis from 2012-14. In 2014, he returned to Israel to play for powerhouse Maccabi Tel-Aviv, and most recently played in Turkey for Rizespor. He's featured in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The midfielder is also a Nigeria international, scoring two goals in 15 caps for the senior team.

"Nosa is a box-to-box midfielder who brings a lot of experience having played in some of the top leagues in the world," said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson in a statement. "When you have an opportunity to bring in a player with this pedigree, you take it. Nosa adds competition for places in our midfield, which will only help strengthen our group."