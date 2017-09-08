Alexander Ring, Marco Urena make 'EA SPORTS FIFA' FUT Team of the Week

Two MLS players are among the best of the best this week, at least according to EA Sports' FIFA FUT Team of the Week.

New York City FC midfielder Alexander Ring and San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Urena were both selected for the latest Team of the Week, following their exploits for their national teams, Ring for Finland and Urena for Costa Rica, during the recent FIFA window.

The MLS selections come alongside the likes of stars Mats Hummels, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford and David Ospina.

Here's the full FIFA FUT Team of the Week: