MLS Team of the Week (Wk. 26): Galaxy stars align for second home win

It's been a rough season for the LA Galaxy, but Saturday night brought back some memories from years past.

The Galaxy were able to secure their second home win of the 2017 season by beating the Colorado Rapids 3-0 at the StubHub Center. Gyasi Zardes scored his first goal of the season, while also adding an assist, as Romain Alessandrini added a goal and an assist of his own. Jermaine Jones added two chances created and five tackles, as all three were voted to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Week by the editorial staff.

The New England Revolution had some standout performers of their own, with Kei Kamara scoring his first MLS hat trick and Lee Nguyen becoming the fifth player in MLS history to record four assists in a match. The Revs trounced Orlando City SC 4-0 at Gillette Stadium to keep their Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff hopes alive.

Check out the rest of the team for Week 26 below.

Bench: Cody Cropper (NE)-Dave Romney (LA)-Scott Caldwell (NE)-Juninho (CHI)-Michael Barrios (DAL)-Alex Muyl (NY)-Ignacio Piatti (MTL)



Coach: Jay Heaps (NE)