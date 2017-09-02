LA Galaxy sign experienced French defender Michael Ciani

The LA Galaxy signed French defender Michael Ciani on Saturday, adding the 33-year-old center back two weeks after Belgian defender Jelle Van Damme left the club.

Ciani spent last season with FC Lorient in France’s Ligue 1. He made 25 league appearances for the club after joining them early in the season on a free transfer from La Liga side Espanyol. In addition to his stints in France and Spain, Ciani has experience in Italy’s Serie A and Belgium’s top flight. He’ll begin training with the Galaxy next week.

“We targeted and acquired Michael as a player who can immediately strengthen our backline,” LA GM Peter Vagenas said in a statement released by the club. “He is a valuable signing that will be an important piece of our roster. We are happy to add him to our team and look forward to him joining the squad next week.”

Ciani has spent the bulk of his career in Ligue 1. He has over 200 appearances in France’s first division, including over 100 appearances each for Lorient and FC Bordeaux. He moved from France to Italy in 2012 to join Lazio and spent the 2015-16 season and start of last season with Espanyol. He has UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience, and played for the French national team once in 2010.

“Michael is a strong, smart and talented player that we think can quickly integrate into our locker room and adapt to our league,” said Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid. “He has spent time playing at the highest level during his career and his experience will be an asset to our team on and off the field.”

The ninth-place Galaxy will host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night (11 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Ciani will be eligible to play in his first match next Sunday, when LA take on the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field.