Toronto FC's Alex Bono wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 25

Whether they’re playing an MLS match or in the running for the Save of the Week award, Toronto FC just can’t stop winning.

TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono won MLS Save of the Week for Week 25 for a stop in Toronto’s 3-0 win against Philadelphia last week, the league-leading Reds’ third victory in their current four-game winning streak.

Bono won the honor for his fingertip stop on Ilsinho in the 62nd minute of Toronto’s home win against the Union. The Brazilian midfielder blasted a long-distance shot that looked ticketed for the top corner, but Bono acrobatically leapt to his left to deflect the powerful effort off the crossbar and keep Philadelphia off the board.

The save won 36 percent of the Save of the Week vote. Vancouver’s David Ousted finished second in the Week 25 voting with 26 percent of the tally, with Seattle’s Stefan Frei not far behind at 21 percent. LA’s Jon Kempin (12 percent) and New England’s Cody Cropper (5 percent) rounded out the field.

Bono and Toronto have this weekend off. The club will resume their chase for the all-time MLS point record on Saturday, September 9, when they host the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field.

Click here to watch all five Save of the Week nominees from Week 25.