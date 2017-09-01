MLS "Goes Gold" in September to Kick Childhood Cancer

For the fourth year running, MLS WORKS, MLS' community outreach initiative, is vowing to help "Kick Childhood Cancer" with a special league-wide campaign all September to raise awareness and funds to battle the disease.

This year's efforts benefit Children's Oncology Group, the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 9,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world.

Look for gold at MLS matches

All matches will use a commemorative gold adidas Nativo 2017 Official Match Ball

All team captains will wear a Kick Childhood Cancer gold armband

Players and PRO referees will wear special edition Kick Childhood Cancer T-shirts during pre-game activities

Players will wear a commemorative gold ribbon jersey patch throughout September

Coaches and training staff will also receive club-specific Kick Childhood Cancer scarves

Corner flags and goal nets will go gold for the month

How can you can get involved

As in years past, first, the league is offering a special T-shirt and scarf design by artist Maria Lauren Lambiris. You can order them on MLSstore.com or buy them in select in-stadium retailers. Proceeds benefit Children's Oncology Group.

Game-worn memorabilia will also be auctioned off via MLS WORKS starting Sept. 22.

The #ScarvesUp effort on social media is also back. For every post you hashtag #ScarvesUp on Twitter and Instagram, holding up either your Kick Childhood Cancer scarf or your favorite club scarf, MLS WORKS will make a donation to Children's Oncology Group.

Finally, you can also make a donation directly through the league’s crowdfunding page.

More information on Kick Childhood Cancer and other MLS WORKS initiatives