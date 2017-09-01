Earthquakes' Marco Ureña brace leads Costa Rica to win over USA

The San Jose Earthquakes' Marco Ureña landed the first punch in the CONCACAF Hexagonal clash between the US national team and Costa Rica on Friday night, and then he landed a knockout blow.

Receiving an incisive pass from teammate Bryan Ruiz, Ureña dribbled at Yanks defender Tim Ream before slotting an angled short past goalkeeper Tim Howard to hand Los Ticos an unexpected 1-0 lead in the first half at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

He then added to the scoreline to help seal the win for the visitors, taking a feed from David Guzman on a turnover from Geoff Cameron and slotting it by Howard a second time in the 82nd minute.

In total, those goals take Ureña to 13 in his career for Costa Rica. He has bagged four goals and two assists in 20 games for playoff-chasing San Jose this season, his first in MLS.