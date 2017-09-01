Canada boss Zambrano rooting for Toronto FC to break LA Galaxy's MLS record

TORONTO – It may only be the dawn of a new era for the Canada national team, but talk of history has been in the air.

The induction of Paul Stalteri and Amy Walsh into the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame. The return of Atiba Hutchinson to the current roster. The prematch ceremony honoring Marcel de Jong, Nik Ledgerwood, and Tosaint Ricketts for reaching 50 caps. The rise of Alphonso Davies, who was the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup's joint top scorer and Best Young Player award recipient.

And don't forget Toronto FC's attempt at re-writing the MLS record books.

“It's a great time for us to be in Toronto,” said Canada coach Octavio Zambrano on Thursday. "Toronto fans are used to seeing good football played, we hope not to disappoint.”

Zambrano sees similarities between the aspirations for his national team and Toronto FC, who are aiming to best the single-season record for most points (68), set by the LA Galaxy in 1998 -- with Zambrano coaching.

“The idea of going forward, emphasizing an attacking style of football is similar," Zambrano said. “The coaches were my ex-players; they're on a quest to break a record that we were all part of."

Toronto have seven matches remaining to secure the 13 points needed to surpass that feat. Of course, that's just the start, as Vanney's men will presumably qualify for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs looking to avenge last December's MLS Cup defeat at BMO Field.

Zambrano's 1998 Galaxy squad included TFC head coach Greg Vanney, as well as assistants Robin Fraser and Dan Calichman on the playing roster.

They may not have reached MLS Cup. But almost two decades later, Zambrano would like nothing more than to see his former players accomplish a history-making double.

“I think the world of them,” Zambrano said. “Dan Calichman was my captain; a stand-up man in every single aspect of the game. On the field, off the field. He was truly a mentor; the way he played, the way he acted. Quite a few players for that team gained a lot from watching Dan.

“The same could be said for Robin,” added Zambrano. “It's good they are continuing into a career that is very rewarding. I'm glad to see that they are doing well.”

Don't be mistaken, though. Zambrano doesn't take lightly the accomplishments or talent of his historic Galaxy side.

“The only thing I can say is if that '98 team would be playing right now, it would be a very difficult team to beat,” he said. “For those who say that was a different time ... no. That was a tough team, a good team. Greg, Dan, and Robin were a big part of that. I will always be proud of that group, [and] they are too, but records are made to be broken.”

Meanwhile with Canada, Zambrano has breathed new life in a program that was struggling for identity.

And with Vancouver Whitecaps, Montreal Impact, and TFC vying for the top Canadian talent, Zambrano's comfort with MLS can only be good. At the current camp, set to face Jamaica -- the side who knocked them out of the Gold Cup in July -- contains 13 MLS players now that Samuel Piette has recently joined Montreal.

“One thing I would say about Octavio versus the prior regime is that he has a greater appreciation of MLS and the players that are in [it],” said Vanney, at TFC training on Wednesday. “He's been able to give them some confidence, push them forward, allow them to be more aggressive. And that's shown to be a good step forward for the program.”

Zambrano does have one demand of MLS:

“I want to see Canadian players play more,” he said. He hopes those that aren't can showcase themselves against Jamaica. "This happened with de Jong and Piette, they found themselves in a better environment because of the Gold Cup. This is good.”