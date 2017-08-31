Portland's Darlington Nagbe takes Week 25 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week

Sometimes, it's Darlington Nagbe's world and we're just living in it.

The Portland Timbers midfielder won Goal of the Week for Week 25, registering 53 percent of the vote for his deft spin and looping shot in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids during the midweek fixtures.

Nagbe, who won MLS Goal of the Year in 2011, is perhaps not a prolific scorer (his high in a regular season is seven goals) but when he does score it tends to be dramatic.

The win was a runaway effort, as Real Salt Lake's Jefferson Savarino finished second with 22 percent of the vote, followed by three separate efforts from Sebastian Giovinco (14, 6 and 5 percent, respectively).

The Timbers are off this weekend but Nagbe will likely be in action nonetheless, as the US national team face Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Friday at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, UDN).

Check out all five nominated strikes and the full results of Goal of the Week voting for Week 25.