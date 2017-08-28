MLS Team of the Week (Wk. 25): Dominating wins lead to three spots for RSL

It doesn't seem so long ago that Real Salt Lake were in the "Better luck next year, fellas" category, does it?

Just look at the Claret-and-Cobalt now. They've lost just one match out of their last nine and have won three of their last four after last week's dominating performance, where they outscored the opposition 7-1 over two matches. They routed San Jose 4-0 at midweek, following that up with a 4-1 demolition of the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Small wonder, then, that RSL -- now just one point below the playoff line in the Western Conference -- would lead the way with three spots in the XI on the Week 25 MLS Team of the Week.

Forward Luis Silva (three goals) and midfielder Albert Rusnak (two goals, three assists) both received first-team nods in voting by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. So did Justen Glad, who led that stifling defense.

In the "So what else is new?" department, Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC also had multiple first-team picks -- forward Sebastian Giovinco and midfielder Victor Vazquez -- after beating Philadelphia 3-0 at midweek and archrival Montreal 3-1 on Sunday.

Giovinco had three goals on the week and Vazquez recorded three assists.

Less familiar? D.C. United with multiple selections -- but there they are after a pair of 1-0 victories, over Atlanta United on Wednesday and the New England Revolution on Saturday, gave them their first three-match winning streak of the year Those two clean sheets saw goalkeeper Bill Hamid earn a second consecutive Team of the Week nod; this time around, he's joined by early-August signing Russell Canouse in the defensive midfield.

Bench: Alex Bono (TOR)-Vytas (POR)-Mohammed Abu (CLB)-Michael Bradley (TOR)-Joao Plata (RSL)-Cubo Torres (HOU)-Ola Kamara (CLB)



Coach: Mike Petke (RSL)