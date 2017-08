Cascadia Cup: 2017 schedule, standings and all-time winners list

Slowly but surely, the Portland Timbers are creeping towards the second Cascadia Cup title of their MLS era.

PTFC's hard-earned 1-1 draw at Seattle on Sunday maintained the Timbers' narrow lead atop the standings of the Pacific Northwest rivalry cup, leaving Portland two points ahead of Seattle and four in front of Vancouver at the moment.

Created by the supporters of the Sounders, Whitecaps and Portland Timbers, the Cascadia Cup has been around since 2004. It was contested by all three teams in USL until 2009, when the Sounders made their MLS debut. The Whitecaps and Timbers continued battling for the Cup in the lower divisions until 2011, when both moved up into MLS, allowing the Sounders to get back in on the competition.

Following last year's crown, Vancouver has won six Cascadia Cups, one more than Seattle and two more than Portland. Both Vancouver and Seattle have won the Cup three times during the trophy’s MLS era, while the Timbers lifted the lone Cascadia Cup of their MLS existence in 2012.

The teams will meet a total of nine times this year, with each club playing the others three times during the MLS regular season.

The full 2017 Cascadia Cup schedule and standings and all-time winners list can be found below:

Standings

Club GP PTS W L D GF GA GD Portland Timbers 5 8 2 1 2 7 6 +1 Seattle Sounders 5 6 1 1 3 6 6 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1

Schedule

Friday, April 14 – Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, April 22 — Portland 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday, May 27 — Seattle 1, Portland 0

Sunday, June 25 — Portland 2, Seattle 2

Sunday, July 23 — Vancouver 1, Portland 2

Wednesday, Aug. 23 — Vancouver 1, Seattle 1

Sunday, Aug. 27 — Seattle 1, Portland 1

Wednesday, Sept. 27 — Vancouver at Seattle (10:30 pm ET, TSN)

Sunday, Oct. 22 — Vancouver at Portland (4 pm ET, TSN)

All-time winners

2016 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2015 – Seattle Sounders

2014 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2013 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2012 – Portland Timbers

2011 – Seattle Sounders

2010 – Portland Timbers

2009 – Portland Timbers

2008 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2007 – Seattle Sounders

2006 – Seattle Sounders

2005 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2004 – Vancouver Whitecaps